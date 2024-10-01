 Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Usher: "I said 'No'!"

Kevin Hart performing on stage with Usher
Kevin Hart performing on stage with Usher/TikTok Screenshot/@usher

We know Kevin Hart for his funny antics and chameleon-like ability to transition into different roles in his successful acting career. 

His comedic gene has extended to the musical arena as he attempted to take over Usher's limelight at his Los Angeles concert.

Hart took to the stage at Usher's 'Past Present Future Tour' in Inglewood, California and got the crowd screaming. He removed his shirt and got into character, mimicking RnB singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Usher

It was hilarious to see how the two worked off each other's energy and created a little skit for the crowd. 

Hart's hijacked performance of 'Nice and Slow' was interrupted by the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist when he asked him what he was doing. 

Read more: OPINION: Why is the internet saying that Tyla ran away from Usher?

It looked like a planned engagement, but you never know with Hart, a master of disguise. 

Usher asked Hart what he was doing, and Kevin looked just as confused, saying he thought Usher said he could perform. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

Please note that the video below contains profanity and is not for sensitive viewers. 

@usher My bro @Kevin Hart really thought he could steal the show last night 😂 #PPFtour #comedy #losangeles ♬ original sound - Usher Raymond

Read more: Usher shares advice for new dad Justin Bieber

People found their on-stage rendezvous priceless; one person even said that Kevin Hart is the 'Temu' version of Usher.  

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Concert Music Usher Kevin Hart

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.