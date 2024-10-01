Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert

We know Kevin Hart for his funny antics and chameleon-like ability to transition into different roles in his successful acting career.

His comedic gene has extended to the musical arena as he attempted to take over Usher's limelight at his Los Angeles concert.

Hart took to the stage at Usher's 'Past Present Future Tour' in Inglewood, California and got the crowd screaming. He removed his shirt and got into character, mimicking RnB singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Usher.

It was hilarious to see how the two worked off each other's energy and created a little skit for the crowd.

Hart's hijacked performance of 'Nice and Slow' was interrupted by the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist when he asked him what he was doing.