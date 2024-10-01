Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We know Kevin Hart for his funny antics and chameleon-like ability to transition into different roles in his successful acting career.
His comedic gene has extended to the musical arena as he attempted to take over Usher's limelight at his Los Angeles concert.
Hart took to the stage at Usher's 'Past Present Future Tour' in Inglewood, California and got the crowd screaming. He removed his shirt and got into character, mimicking RnB singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Usher.
It was hilarious to see how the two worked off each other's energy and created a little skit for the crowd.
Hart's hijacked performance of 'Nice and Slow' was interrupted by the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist when he asked him what he was doing.
It looked like a planned engagement, but you never know with Hart, a master of disguise.
Usher asked Hart what he was doing, and Kevin looked just as confused, saying he thought Usher said he could perform.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
Please note that the video below contains profanity and is not for sensitive viewers.
@usher My bro @Kevin Hart really thought he could steal the show last night 😂 #PPFtour #comedy #losangeles ♬ original sound - Usher Raymond
People found their on-stage rendezvous priceless; one person even said that Kevin Hart is the 'Temu' version of Usher.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
