Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu: A powerhouse construction boss

It's not often that we find a woman leading in the construction industry, so when we find one who excels and goes above and beyond, we make sure to celebrate her achievements.

Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu is the managing director of Thobethulani Trading, a company that specialises in construction (both general building and civil engineering), interior design, security services and cleaning.

Ndlovu proved her value early on in her career when her interior design skills were used to design and manage the aesthetic of the Speaker’s Offices in the KZN Parliament.



With a National Diploma in Interior Design and Project Management from the Natal Technikon, Ndlovu has used her expertise to build a successful entrepreneurial career.