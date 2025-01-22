Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu: A powerhouse construction boss
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Today, our Woman Crush is an entrepreneur with a wealth of expertise in the construction industry.
It's not often that we find a woman leading in the construction industry, so when we find one who excels and goes above and beyond, we make sure to celebrate her achievements.
Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu is the managing director of Thobethulani Trading, a company that specialises in construction (both general building and civil engineering), interior design, security services and cleaning.
Ndlovu proved her value early on in her career when her interior design skills were used to design and manage the aesthetic of the
Speaker’s Offices in the KZN Parliament.
With a National Diploma in Interior Design and Project Management from the Natal Technikon, Ndlovu has used her expertise to build a successful entrepreneurial career.
Ndlovu’s career is decorated with numerous accolades, highlighting her excellence in the construction industry. In 2016, she was recognised as the Best Woman in Construction by the KZN Master Builders.
She also earned recognition from 'Top Billing South Africa' with an award for a stunning house feature.
Her impressive list of awards includes Excellence in Construction from KZN Master Builders in 2017, the Black Excellence Award from Zulu Cherries in 2019, Project Delivery Excellence of the Year from CIDB in 2020, Second Place for Women Mentor of the Year in 2020, and Rural Project of the Year in 2021.
Driven by her positive outlook on her responsibilities, Ndlovu created Great Impact Lifestyle. "This brand serves as a platform which aims at acknowledging individuals who are making a great impact in their societies by giving them a platform to encourage aspiring individuals or groups who wish to, in turn, contribute positively to building this country."
Ndlovu believes that construction is the future, and that transformative change happens when great minds come together in collaboration.
We love the feminine touch she's brought to the industry. It not only makes the construction world more inclusive for aspiring female entrepreneurs but also challenges the traditional male-dominated norm.
