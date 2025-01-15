KZN celebrates Ntando Khuzwayo as Pre-Teen Universe SA

For our first Woman Crush Wednesday of the new year, Carol Ofori celebrates a young lady who shows all the makings of a great leader.

Ntandwenhle Khuzwayo, affectionately known as Ntando, recently claimed the title of Pre-Teen Universe South Africa 2024, adding yet another impressive achievement to her growing list – all at just 13 years old.



Ntando also made history by becoming the first-ever winner from our province to take home this prestigious title.



"From an early age, she has demonstrated an extraordinary drive to push boundaries, firmly believing in the ability of young people to lead meaningful change in South Africa," reads a statement from the press release.

Looking ahead, Ntando dreams of becoming a medical scientist, with the ultimate goal of discovering cures for diseases that are currently incurable.