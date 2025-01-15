KZN celebrates Ntando Khuzwayo as Pre-Teen Universe SA
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
13-year-old Ntandwenhle Khuzwayo is our woman crush for today.
For our first Woman Crush Wednesday of the new year, Carol Ofori celebrates a young lady who shows all the makings of a great leader.
Ntandwenhle Khuzwayo, affectionately known as Ntando, recently claimed the title of Pre-Teen Universe South Africa 2024, adding yet another impressive achievement to her growing list – all at just 13 years old.
Ntando also made history by becoming the first-ever winner from our province to take home this prestigious title.
"From an early age, she has demonstrated an extraordinary drive to push boundaries, firmly believing in the ability of young people to lead meaningful change in South Africa," reads a statement from the press release.
Looking ahead, Ntando dreams of becoming a medical scientist, with the ultimate goal of discovering cures for diseases that are currently incurable.
In addition to her pageant success, Ntando has excelled academically, earning academic colours at Crawford International La Lucia. She's also a published author, having released her limited edition book, 'Blossom', in September 2024. The book was launched at Phoenix Pioneer School in Durban, a place she holds close to her heart.
Ntando is passionate about inspiring young learners to embrace reading,
believing it to be a powerful tool for building character and knowledge.
Beyond academics, Ntando excels in netball, hockey, and dance at provincial levels. Her compassion extends to her love for animals and her dedication to helping others.
She has played an active role in assisting children from underprivileged communities by providing them with school shoes.
"Ntando’s commitment to advocacy is also evident in her vision of being a voice for the voiceless– those who often cannot advocate for themselves. In 2022, she launched Project Paws, raising funds for the Durban and Coast SPCA. Recognising that the SPCA could not bear the burden alone, she sold handmade scrunchies to raise proceeds for the organisation," reads the press release.
Modelling has been instrumental in helping Ntandwenhle Khuzwayo overcome a stutter and build her self-confidence.
"The skills she has developed through pageantry have empowered her to overcome bullying and advocate passionately for anti-bullying efforts. Ntando’s win as Pre-Teen Universe South Africa is a testament to her dedication, resilience, and commitment to empowering girls. She was drawn to the pageant's sisterhood and female empowerment values, which align with her mission to inspire and uplift others."
As she prepares to represent South Africa at Teen Universe in the Dominican Republic in April 2025, we wish Ntando every success on this exciting journey.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
