Matric learners caught trying to cheat during exams

We have just under ten days before the end of the Matric 2024 examinations and some learners are taking chances.

We are nearing the end of the 2024 Matric examinations. And with just under ten days left, the Department of Education has happily reported that things have been running smoothly for the most part, except for a few cases of misconduct. Educations MEC in the Western Cape, David Maynier, said: "Nine learners have been caught attempting to bring unauthorised items into the exam hall, which is a clear violation of the rules." (IOL) Despite attempts to violate the matric examination proceedings, the Department is stringent in enforcing integrity throughout the continued exams and has warned that penalties will be enforced.

It's anything but calming to hear that some students felt brave enough to take such a massive chance of jeopardising their futures. According to MEC Maynier, they will bear the consequences of their actions. The process undertaken when a student is found with crib notes or a cellphone during an examination is finite. After the item/s are confiscated, the student is handed a new paper, and their initial book is taken away. They are allowed to continue their exam from where they left off, and if they are found with a phone, it is returned after the examination after it is checked for evidence of cheating. It doesn't end there. After an investigation, the student in question will undergo a disciplinary hearing. If a student is found guilty, there are serious ramifications.

If a student is found guilty during the disciplinary hearing, their results could be nullified, and they may face a ban from writing exams for one to three years. This can delay their educational and career prospects significantly. - Western Cape Educations MEC, David Maynier

MEC Maynier noted that all students entering the examination hall should check their belongings before entering. Excuses about forgetting their crib notes or phones on their person will not be accepted. The news of the nine learners' attempts has sparked opinions from parents in the community that kids need to be held accountable for their actions. Bongani Mpungose, spokesperson for COSAS (Congress of South African Students), believes that the consequences should not be "too harsh" and ruin a learner's future. What are your thoughts on the matter?

