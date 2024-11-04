Staying safe during lightning and thunderstorms
Stay informed with these safety tips during a lightning and thunderstorm.
The weather has proven to be quite temperamental with the unbearable heat and severe thunder and lightning storms.
In light of the weather warnings the South African Weather Services issued, we wanted to equip you with safety tips to prevent you or your family members from putting yourself in a dangerous predicament.
1. If you are outdoors, immediately take refuge indoors. Go inside a building or car with a roof.
2. If you are driving, try your best to drive to a safe place and avoid being on the roads. Pay attention to flooded roadways and drive slowly with your wipers on and dim lights. Also, be on the lookout for fallen trees or powerlines. Report them to the municipality.
3. Pay attention to alerts and warnings online or on the radio.
4. Avoid using electronic devices that are connected to an electric outlet.
5. Avoid using running water.
6. Keep an emergency kit in plain sight (first aid kit, emergency power supply, water, snacks, etc.)
7. Watch out for flash flooding and have an emergency exit route in place. Keep emergency numbers on hand.
8. Stay away from the windows.
9. Keep the kids occupied with games, music or board games. It can be frightening for them.
10. Set up a fort or communal area in the living room or near the passage. Do a family role call, check up on the family and make sure they are all safe.
