Warning of heavy rain, thundershowers across KZN
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The SA Weather Service has sent out a serious level 4 warning for heavy rain and thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
It's after KZN Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi requested a 120-day pause of water curtailment measures in the City, during his oversight visit on Friday.
He says the halt will give the municipality enough time to implement effective measures that will prevent water shortages.
A decision on the proposal is yet to be made by the Water and Sanitation Department.
eThekwini: Water curtailment interentions to prioritise high wastage areas
