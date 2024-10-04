 Spider scares woman into stopping on the side of the road
Updated | By East Coast Radio

"There's a spider in my car!"

A spider on the car radio
A spider on the car radio/iStock/VMirenskiy

When a person is stuck on the side of the road, it is generally an indicator that the person is having car trouble. 

But a woman who found another woman parked on the side of the road realised that sometimes, it isn't just car trouble that leads to pulling over on the side of the road.

Sometimes, it's because of spiders

A woman stopped to help the distraught woman leaning on her car. The car doors were open, and she was just standing there. The woman who stopped assumed that she needed help changing her tyre, but that was not the case. 

Read more: Spider-Man spotted frying roti on rooftop

When the lady who stopped approached the driver of the stationary vehicle and asked how she could help, the stationary driver informed her that she stopped because she saw a spider. 

We do not know what kind of spider it was, but it must've been scary for her to stop her car altogether. 

The two exchange brief words and they laugh. The woman who stopped said she ended up helping her because everyone else who stopped drove off when they heard a spider was involved. 

Read more: Spooky much? Woman shares how doctor found a spider in her ear

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

The video contains profanity and is not for sensitive viewers. 

@risa46971

Im a girls girl

♬ original sound - 🦋Risa🦋
East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of iStock

