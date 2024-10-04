Spider scares woman into stopping on the side of the road

When a person is stuck on the side of the road, it is generally an indicator that the person is having car trouble.

But a woman who found another woman parked on the side of the road realised that sometimes, it isn't just car trouble that leads to pulling over on the side of the road.

Sometimes, it's because of spiders.

A woman stopped to help the distraught woman leaning on her car. The car doors were open, and she was just standing there. The woman who stopped assumed that she needed help changing her tyre, but that was not the case.