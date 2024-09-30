Woman killed by car battery thrown off bridge onto N3
Westville police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of a Pietermaritzburg woman who was hit in the face by an object on the N3.
Madhu Bunwarie was killed on Sunday after a car battery smashed through her windshield.
The 61-year-old was travelling back to Pietermaritzburg with her husband and two other relatives.
Her uncle, Roy Sukdhev, says they were returning from his brother's funeral in Phoenix.
He says the battery was thrown off a bridge.
"It was absolutely tragic, according to her husband. They rushed her to the hospital, but they said she had an instant death. It was absolutely devastating. But this is something which is a norm in this counrty about these horrific incidents. I cannot imagine whether it is going to be resolved or not. Something has to be done."
Sukdhev says Bunwarie's husband and the other two occupants were not injured.
