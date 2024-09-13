Son recalls how his dad caused a stir at mom's graduation
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If your partner doesn't celebrate your achievements like this, then it's time for a talk...
Graduation ceremonies are symbolic for both graduates and their families. It signifies a milestone moment in one's life that allows them to celebrate a huge achievement.
Usually, family members must maintain a certain level of decorum at these functions.
But one man didn't take this seriously. He was confident in his outlook that he would be celebrating his wife's educational milestone - and no one would stop him.
Reagan Maniel shared a video of his mother's graduation, during which his father shocked the Faculty Head by screaming and shouting out in celebration of his wife.
It shocked his mother, too. She was about to receive her certificate when he stood up and screamed: "Dai is my vrou, dai, come on wifey..."
The man was not impressed at all, and as much as this husband's shouts went against the well-mannered approach that comes with attending an educational honour such as this, his actions were wholesome and lighthearted.
His celebration fits perfectly with relationships in that if your partner doesn't celebrate your achievements like this, you shouldn't want it. That's extreme to apply to every circumstance, but you know what we mean.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@reaganmaniel ##SAMA28 ♬ original sound - Mr Reagan Maniel
Image Courtesy of TikTok
