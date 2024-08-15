South Africa's Zakhiti Nene opens up about Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Zakhiti Nene discusses record-breaking achievements and the reality of Olympic beds.
This morning, we were treated to a dose of Olympic glory. In an exclusive interview with South African track sensation Zakhiti Nene, our burning questions were answered.
Hailing from the quaint town of Ladysmith, Nene has been making waves on the international stage, so Darren, Sky, and Carmen were eager to dive into every detail of his recent Olympic journey.
Nene, a 400m specialist, returned from the Paris Olympics with a remarkable story. Although he faced a tough semi-final elimination in the individual 400m event, Nene's resilience shone through in the men’s 4x400m relay, where he, alongside teammates Gardeo Isaacs, Lythe Pillay, and Anthonie Nortje, raced their way into the final. The team’s journey was nothing short of dramatic. Their grit and determination kept them in the race, showcasing the spirit of true Olympians.
Take a listen to what went down in studio:
During his chat with East Coast Breakfast, Nene was candid about his Olympic experience, offering insights into the often-discussed conditions of the Olympic Village. One of the more intriguing moments of the interview was when Nene shared whether he had a brush with the viral Turkish shooter or not.
As we celebrate Nene’s achievements, it’s clear that his journey extends beyond the track. Whether he’s racing in Paris or sharing stories back home, Nene makes us all proud to call him one of our own.
