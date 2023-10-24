Savings tip from a local TikToker: Homemade heavy cream

With the upcoming festivities and end of year celebrations, we all could do with some savings tips.

With the upcoming festivities and end of year celebrations, we all could do with some savings tips.

We're back with some amazing savings tips from Tammy Rudolph. Tammy told us previously that being able to re-envision a store-bought item is something that brings her joy. Not just because she gets to save and be savvy, but also because she enjoys cooking. When it comes to those who enjoy cooking, experimenting with recipes is definitely a requirement.

As we approach the festival of lights, Diwali, as well as the festive season, there is definitely a need for heavy cream. Whether that will be enjoyed with some custard and jelly, with some warm soji or to make that creamy sauce for pasta night, the presence of heavy cream always comes with a sense of decadence. But instead of paying for it, you can make your own at home with just two ingredients - milk and butter.

Watch how Tammy uses these two ingredients to create some heavy cream. Courtesy of TikTok.

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Tammy shared that this recipe for heavy cream used real butter and not margarine, and this heavy cream cannot be whipped. She did add that she used this in her pasta and it turned out great. People are loving Tammy's tips and asking for more... and we cannot say we blame them. Over and above the cost factor, sometimes you're unable to go to the shop for an ingredient that you need and rarely think you can make it from things that you may already have in your kitchen.

Follow us on social media: Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok