Energy reform expected after signing of new Electricity Bill
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill into law.
The new law aims to establish a competitive electricity market, promote renewable energy, and reduce energy costs.
The Act also mandates the creation of an independent transmission system operator within five years.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the reforms are part of a broader energy action plan.
"It is anticipated that the diversity of supply, and the promotion of renewables will stimulate a demand for new skills, innovation and technology in the electricity sector, which will generate new industrial activities and try mitigate unemployment."
