Energy reform expected after signing of new Electricity Bill

The new law aims to establish a competitive electricity market, promote renewable energy, and reduce energy costs.





The Act also mandates the creation of an independent transmission system operator within five years.

ALSO READ: Ramokgopa withdraws gazette for new nuclear plant





Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the reforms are part of a broader energy action plan.





"It is anticipated that the diversity of supply, and the promotion of renewables will stimulate a demand for new skills, innovation and technology in the electricity sector, which will generate new industrial activities and try mitigate unemployment."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)