SANDU National Secretary Pikkie Greeff speaks SANDF in DRC

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for around two decades. While their air force once helped bypass rebel sieges, the rebels have now returned stronger, turning Eastern DRC into a warzone.

Carol Ofori delved into the harsh reality of warfare in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where many South African soldiers have lost their lives. The death toll has risen from nine to 13 deceased South African soldiers, with some details still unclear. DRC officials announced that the army has regained control of Goma, but M23 rebels insist they are in control. Ofori spoke with Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary of the South African National Defence Union (SANDU), to discuss the situation in more detail. The key question on many South Africans’ minds: why is the SANDF in the DRC as peacekeepers? Greeff explained that the mission began around 20 years ago when the United Nations identified the need for peacekeeping in response to the escalating conflict in the eastern DRC, where rebel groups had caused widespread instability and displaced many people. South Africa, along with other nations, took an active role in the peacekeeping mission in the DRC. By 2013, the rebels reached a pinnacle in their military operations, and it was the South African forces who eliminated most of the opposition with their air forces.

The rebels withdrew for a time but have since reemerged stronger – described as a "new generation of fighters" equipped with advanced weaponry and sophisticated propaganda.

Greeff noted intelligence suggests that Rwanda supports the rebels, with ethnic tensions fuelling the conflict. The rebels, from the eastern DRC, feel discriminated against by both the rest of the Congolese population and the state. Isn't it ironic that the lead-up to war has a common thread? It is driven by people who feel they are being mistreated but go about doing the same thing in a call for a "supposed state of justice".

Despite the DRC requesting the UN to abort peacekeeping efforts about a year ago, the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war has strained resources like helicopters and troops. The rebels' sophisticated weaponry and army base have made them formidable opponents. Greeff iterated that over the past year, defence analysts and experts have voiced concerns about the lack of proper support for South African troops, particularly in logistics and firepower – all essential elements for a successful mission.

Greeff said that the rebel attack on Goma is highly strategic, with the M23 rebels using propaganda warfare to fuel their cause. The city houses both the airport and the UN base, making it a critical target. Losing control of Goma and its airport effectively traps troops at the base. The South African troops are stationed at the base, defending themselves the best they can, while DRC troops are trying to stop the rebels from taking to the air. Regarding the lack of communication with the families of South African soldiers, Greeff noted that in times of war, communication lines are often cut. As a result, there is no clear update on the situation. When asked about claims that the SANDF isn’t prepared or sufficiently trained for such conflicts, Greeff disagreed with the media narrative. While he believes the SANDF has adequate training, they lack the proper defence systems required to fight in a war. " You know, I said to someone, it's almost like having a Rolls Royce in the garage but you can't drive it because it's broken. And that's exactly what our defence force is. We've got a lot of redundant equipment in the sense that it has been maintained for, or not been maintained for such a long time that it has become outdated and unusable in many instances," said Greeff.

