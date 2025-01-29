Repatriation of troops killed in DRC ‘has begun’ – Ramaphosa

The troops were killed over the past few days during clashes with the M23 rebel group as they advanced towards the city of Goma.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the situation in the DRC remains volatile.

However, he said he is concerned about the ongoing speculation about the state of the South African National Defence Force and the conditions under which South African peacekeepers are operating in the DRC.

READ: Ramaphosa in Rwanda talks as more troops killed in DRC

It comes amid growing calls for the SANDF to withdraw from the conflict-ridden area, with many blaming inadequate resources for the soldiers' deaths.

The President says the Ministry of Defence is working to ensure the troops remain well-equipped and sufficiently supported during the mission.

He has urged South Africans to rally behind the country's troops.

