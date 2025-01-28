Ramaphosa in Rwanda talks as more troops killed in DRC

The South African military said Tuesday that four more of its soldiers were killed after nine were confirmed dead last week in clashes with the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fighting has raged around the regional capital Goma despite calls from the international community for the M23 to halt its advance on the city, which is home to more than a million people.

Ramaphosa's office said late Monday he had spoken to Rwanda's President Paul Kagame about the escalation and the killing of South African troops, who were deployed as part of regional and UN missions.

"The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict," it said in a social media post.

The Kenyan government has announced that Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will attend a crisis summit on the conflict on Wednesday.