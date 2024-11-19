Rural grandma from Zambia becomes style icon

Accident or not, this 'glam-ma' is serving up style in an inspiring way.

Accident or not, this 'glam-ma' is serving up style in an inspiring way.

When you think high fashion, you don't necessarily land on 'rural grandmother'... But that's precisely why it works so well. A grandmother, Margret Chola, aka Legendary Glamma, has shocked the internet (in a good way) with her chunky eyewear and extravagant couture. Chola is a natural fashionista, and her fame in fashion comes from her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, a stylist based in New York City. She started her 'granny series' on social media in 2023, and since then, her grandmother has garnered over 60,000 followers on Instagram, eager to see her next fashion spectacle.

Read more: KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags

Margret Chola told BBC: "I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I’ve never felt before. I feel like I can conquer the world." Kaumba got the idea to feature her grandmother in her designs while visiting Zambia on her father's second death anniversary. He was the one who inspired her to go into fashion because of his impeccable style. During this visit, Kaumba found herself without her 'curated fashion' and asked her grandmother if she wanted to try the outfits. Her grandmother agreed. Kaumba thought it would be nice to dress her grandmother in the high fashioned couture and photograph her in her natural surroundings. The village is an inspired and contrasting backdrop for the beautifully designed garments. The Legendary Glamma possesses the attitude and demeanour of a great fashion icon, and we love how she isn't afraid to own her role as a style icon in her photos.

It's a full circle moment for this grandmother and granddaughter who have put their home on the map. After Kaumba posted her grandmother's first photo in April 2024, things took off positively/ "I was so nervous when I posted that first photo. I left my phone for 10 minutes and in those 10 minutes there were 1,000 likes," Ms Kaumba says. "My mind was blown. The comments were flying in, and people were asking for more." (BBC) Chola is overwhelmed with excitement as she sees how far and wide her photos are being circulated. She is unsure of her age as she doesn't have her birth certificate, but we think she has found her purpose. A woman who is disrupting the world of fashion in the most stylish way possible.

Image Courtesy of Instagram