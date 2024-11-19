Rural grandma from Zambia becomes style icon
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Accident or not, this 'glam-ma' is serving up style in an inspiring way.
Accident or not, this 'glam-ma' is serving up style in an inspiring way.
When you think high fashion, you don't necessarily land on 'rural grandmother'...
But that's precisely why it works so well. A grandmother, Margret Chola, aka Legendary Glamma, has shocked the internet (in a good way) with her chunky eyewear and extravagant couture.
Chola is a natural fashionista, and her fame in fashion comes from her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, a stylist based in New York City. She started her 'granny series' on social media in 2023, and since then, her grandmother has garnered over 60,000 followers on Instagram, eager to see her next fashion spectacle.
Margret Chola told BBC: "I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I’ve never felt before. I feel like I can conquer the world."
Kaumba got the idea to feature her grandmother in her designs while visiting Zambia on her father's second death anniversary. He was the one who inspired her to go into fashion because of his impeccable style.
During this visit, Kaumba found herself without her 'curated fashion' and asked her grandmother if she wanted to try the outfits. Her grandmother agreed.
Kaumba thought it would be nice to dress her grandmother in the high fashioned couture and photograph her in her natural surroundings. The village is an inspired and contrasting backdrop for the beautifully designed garments.
The Legendary Glamma possesses the attitude and demeanour of a great fashion icon, and we love how she isn't afraid to own her role as a style icon in her photos.
It's a full circle moment for this grandmother and granddaughter who have put their home on the map. After Kaumba posted her grandmother's first photo in April 2024, things took off positively/
"I was so nervous when I posted that first photo. I left my phone for 10 minutes and in those 10 minutes there were 1,000 likes," Ms Kaumba says.
"My mind was blown. The comments were flying in, and people were asking for more." (BBC)
Chola is overwhelmed with excitement as she sees how far and wide her photos are being circulated. She is unsure of her age as she doesn't have her birth certificate, but we think she has found her purpose. A woman who is disrupting the world of fashion in the most stylish way possible.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Which year was your best year?
Take our quiz and let us know which year was your best year!Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Drive with Stacey: Laurel and Juwairiyyah take the wheel!
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way aro...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago