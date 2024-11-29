Principal bars matriculant from writing three papers

There's a breeze of freedom in the air for matriculants nationwide who sigh a sigh of relief as they complete their matric examinations.

Some might feel a weight lifted off their shoulders, while others need time to process everything. Either way, it's the end of a massive milestone for many students.

Well, not quite for one student who is in anguish over missing three of his matric papers.

Gift Mabuza, a 20-year-old matric candidate from Vulindlela Secondary School in Mpumalanga, claims that his principal stopped him from writing three of his final matric papers. He says that because he chose not to attend extra classes, his principal has denied him the ability to write his Economics, Siswati, and English papers.