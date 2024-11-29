Principal bars matriculant from writing three papers
Gift Mabuza says that he was not allowed to write three of his Matric papers because he did not attend extra classes.
There's a breeze of freedom in the air for matriculants nationwide who sigh a sigh of relief as they complete their matric examinations.
Some might feel a weight lifted off their shoulders, while others need time to process everything. Either way, it's the end of a massive milestone for many students.
Well, not quite for one student who is in anguish over missing three of his matric papers.
Gift Mabuza, a 20-year-old matric candidate from Vulindlela Secondary School in Mpumalanga, claims that his principal stopped him from writing three of his final matric papers. He says that because he chose not to attend extra classes, his principal has denied him the ability to write his Economics, Siswati, and English papers.
"On 12 November, while preparing for his Economics Paper 1, an invigilator allegedly informed Gift he couldn't write the exam due to instructions from the principal. Gift inquired about the reason only to be told to ask the principal himself." (Daily Sun)
Mabuza opted to repeat his matric year to improve his marks and attend university. He wants to pursue studies in financial auditing, but now, based on missing these three papers, he may not have that opportunity.
"I decided to repeat matric to improve my results and attend university. This situation has affected me mentally. There were moments when I felt like vanishing." (Daily Sun)
He hopes that the Department of Education will investigate further and grant him the opportunity to retake the missed papers. Gift's mother, Nonhlanhla Banda, is awaiting feedback from the Department of Education and said that extra classes are not mandatory. She would like her son to complete his matric.
Elijah Mhlanga, the Department Spokesperson, acknowledges an ongoing investigation. Human Rights Commission manager Eric Mokonyama said, "It’s good the department (of education) is investigating. Denying a pupil exam access without valid reasons breaches their educational rights. We must wait for the investigation results." (Daily Sun)
There was no mention of what the principal had to say about the allegations.
