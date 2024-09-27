This plant-based tuna is made with watermelon

Switching to a more plant-based diet isn't just healthier for you; it also helps the environment, reduces animal suffering, and prevents the exploitation of animals on animal farms.

We are encountering more and more plant-based food creators, and one in particular, Halle Burns, promises to share easy plant-based recipes that help with almost all cravings.

Some might argue about the need to feed a craving if you have wholeheartedly let go of eating animals. But it cannot be easy to live without something that you have eaten before, plus the switch over to a more plant-based diet takes time.