This plant-based tuna is made with watermelon
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Watermelon, a humble fruit that many South Africans enjoy during Summer, is now being eaten as, uhm, tuna?
Switching to a more plant-based diet isn't just healthier for you; it also helps the environment, reduces animal suffering, and prevents the exploitation of animals on animal farms.
We are encountering more and more plant-based food creators, and one in particular, Halle Burns, promises to share easy plant-based recipes that help with almost all cravings.
Some might argue about the need to feed a craving if you have wholeheartedly let go of eating animals. But it cannot be easy to live without something that you have eaten before, plus the switch over to a more plant-based diet takes time.
Halle Burns shares the most uncanny version of plant-based tuna. She shared that slow-roasted watermelon makes the best mock fish.
It was interesting to see that someone would even think outside the box and bake a watermelon, let alone for three hours. How many times did she experiment with baked watermelon to achieve the consistency of tuna?
Nevertheless, it is something that vegans should try. Halle Burns has also used this method to make Tuna Sushi.
Check out the recipe below of her watermelon tuna - video courtesy of Instagram.
Read more: Three vegetarian eateries around Durban
Check out the video below from plant-based chefs and authors The Happy Pear. They made a whole tuna steak, which looks so close to the real deal.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@thehappypear WATERMELON TUNA STEAK - When we first came across this idea we thought there was no way it was going to work. But we were so surprise when we tried it - the texture is genuinely so amazing! And it was such a cool process! We roasted a baby watermelon whole until it had charred nicely on the outside - this can even be made into sashimi or perfect served with rice 🙌 Full recipe link in bio 😄🙌 #watermelon #vegantuna #vegansteak #plantbased #plantbasedrecipes #plantbasedideas #watermelonsteak #vegansushi ♬ Frozen Margarita - TED
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Show's Stories
