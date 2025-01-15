Caden Govender: KZN’s top achieving matric student

Caden Govender, KwaZulu-Natal’s top performer in the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams, joined Darren, Sky and Carmen to share his incredible achievement.

He achieved the highest number of distinctions in the province and was named the top-performing learner among the quintile five schools in the Pinetown District.

The Greenbury Secondary student admitted he was in complete shock when he heard he'd taken top honours.

He recalled the moment he realised he had secured the top spot during the awards ceremony when they were all lined up before his category. The reality sunk in when they placed him at the back of the line, signifying his position as number one.

Caden says that while this achievement still feels surreal, he is incredibly proud of what he has accomplished and grateful to share this moment with his friends and family.

As a gift for his outstanding achievement, Caden received a laptop, a R10,000 voucher, and SASOL generously offered to cover university registration fees.

Caden plans to study Actuarial Science at Wits University. Unlike other past students who went on to study medicine, he wants to be different and do something interesting.

Caden’s achievement has brought immense pride to Greenbury Secondary School and the Phoenix community, and we can certainly expect great things from him in the future.