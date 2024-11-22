A patisserie shop that's gone viral without 'real' pastries

Jellycat London is a company that makes soft toys for kids, they have a unique experience at the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann where guests can visit a Patisserie Shop that serves Jellycat soft toys shaped like popular Parisian desserts.

There is not much you can't accomplish in the world of play. Playing allows everyone to feel a little magic, enabling us to travel into a world that breeds imagination, where anything and everything is possible. This is why the Checkers Little Shop did so well; it took people (both kids and adults) into the world of play. It made adults feel like they could be transported back to a more innocent time and allowed kids to have a tangible toy to add to their playtime. It was great for playing 'Shop'. The toy brand Jellycat London has taken its idea of play to the next level. After successfully opening its Jellycat London Patisserie in the Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, it has also opened a Fish and Chips store in London. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

In case that left you a bit confused, here's some history behind the brand Jellycat. The Jellycat brand was born in London and has been around for a quarter of a century. During this time, they have "shared the joy of Jellycat toys with people of all ages across the globe. Over this time, our unmistakable characters have gained the affection of millions and centre stage in many of the most prestigious stores across 77 countries. Our designers play until something magical and unexpected happens—and a new character is born! We source beautiful materials that are noticeably softer, subtler, and longer-lasting." (Jellycat) They experienced the magic of this idea, which excited people worldwide. In their Jellycat London Patisseries store in Paris, guests can enter a store with counters and shelves of soft toys crafted to look like iconic Parisian delights. "Guests can experience the theatre of having their new Jellycat treats beautifully packaged by an expert team. They will add the perfect finishing touches, boxing and wrapping them as if they were real and adding an extra special personalised element." (Jellycat) The macaroons are around R470 each, so it's not a small penny. Look at some snaps from inside the store on Instagram.

Oh, but wait. The brand has taken things even further: They have opened a fish and chips shop in London. "On Monday 15th July, Selfridges opened their doors to our Jellycat Fish & Chips London van in their Toy Shop on the fourth floor. Drawing inspiration from the iconic tradition, the Fish & Chip van features charming retro details, all in the brand’s signature Jellycat blue. The van’s serving counter invites guests to step up and place their orders with a team of friendly staff members ready to assist and all dressed in dedicated Jellycat uniforms. Watch how excellent the staff are in creating the theatrics - courtesy of YouTube.

Image Courtesy of YouTube