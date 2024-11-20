 Our woman crush is Melissa Leslie, Director of iThemba Lethu
Our woman crush is Melissa Leslie, Director of iThemba Lethu

The iThemba Lethu organisation was founded in November 2000 and is celebrating over twenty years of pioneering female leadership. This organisation provides hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children.  

Carol Ofori with Melissa Leslie from iThemba Lethu
This week, we revisit the fantastic non-profit organisation iThemba Lethu in Manor Gardens, Durban. Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is the Director at iThemba Lethu, Melissa Leslie. 

iThemba Lethu, a pioneering organisation dedicated to providing hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children, marks a legacy of exceptional female leadership since its founding in November 2000 by Professor Anna Coutsoudis.

Recognising the urgent need for hope in the Cato Manor community, Professor Coutsoudis established iThemba Lethu with the mission to nurture resilient families through reunification, adoption, and life skills education for children affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Initially opening two transition homes in Manor Gardens for 12 abandoned infants, iThemba Lethu has successfully placed numerous children into loving forever families. Professor Coutsoudis also established South Africa's first Community Breastmilk Bank, advocating for the importance of breastfeeding worldwide to ensure optimal nutrition for society's youngest and most vulnerable members.

Melissa Leslie has taken the lead at iThemba Lethu since 2019 and continues to steer the organisation towards a legacy of "love, hope, and excellence". 

With a background as a Chartered Accountant, she is committed to good governance and accountability while fostering a culture of service and care for children, unlocking their full potential.

Leslie comes from a traditional Portuguese family and was encouraged by her father to become an accountant. She excelled in her studies and was awarded the Golden Key in her Honours year. She completed her articles and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2006. 

She shared that despite her growing career and esteemed accomplishments, she still felt like something was amiss. 

The team at iThemba Lethu, guided by Melissa Leslie, are focused on creating tales of hope and helping children reach their destinies. 

They continue to help children in the Cato Manor area and guide families by serving them in practical and uplifting ways. 

Learn more about their initiatives, such as Destiny4Youth, Transition Home, and Breastmilk Bank on the iThemba Lethu website.

Watch one of the stories from a young girl named Amathla Gumethe - courtesy of YouTube

