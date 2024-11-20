Our woman crush is Melissa Leslie, Director of iThemba Lethu

The iThemba Lethu organisation was founded in November 2000 and is celebrating over twenty years of pioneering female leadership. This organisation provides hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children.

This week, we revisit the fantastic non-profit organisation iThemba Lethu in Manor Gardens, Durban. Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is the Director at iThemba Lethu, Melissa Leslie. iThemba Lethu, a pioneering organisation dedicated to providing hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children, marks a legacy of exceptional female leadership since its founding in November 2000 by Professor Anna Coutsoudis. Recognising the urgent need for hope in the Cato Manor community, Professor Coutsoudis established iThemba Lethu with the mission to nurture resilient families through reunification, adoption, and life skills education for children affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis. Initially opening two transition homes in Manor Gardens for 12 abandoned infants, iThemba Lethu has successfully placed numerous children into loving forever families. Professor Coutsoudis also established South Africa's first Community Breastmilk Bank, advocating for the importance of breastfeeding worldwide to ensure optimal nutrition for society's youngest and most vulnerable members.

Melissa Leslie has taken the lead at iThemba Lethu since 2019 and continues to steer the organisation towards a legacy of "love, hope, and excellence". With a background as a Chartered Accountant, she is committed to good governance and accountability while fostering a culture of service and care for children, unlocking their full potential. Leslie comes from a traditional Portuguese family and was encouraged by her father to become an accountant. She excelled in her studies and was awarded the Golden Key in her Honours year. She completed her articles and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2006. She shared that despite her growing career and esteemed accomplishments, she still felt like something was amiss.

But inside, there was a hole. I travelled the world, settled into a career, and became the finance manager for Universal Pictures in London, on my way to a very successful future, but the hole inside was growing. The death of a loved one and a divorce that I never expected were tragic but created the space to reevaluate my life. I had wanted to be a psychologist as a child. I wanted to care for and help people. Tragedy helped me see that, so I left corporate and started working in the NPO world. Initially, it was in finance, but seven years ago, I was headhunted to lead iThemba Lethu, which has been an incredible catalyst for personal growth and the opportunity to serve. Around the same time, I met the love of my life. A wild, crazy man who loves me deeply. Together we moved to Durban Central as we are both passionate about seeing transformation in our city and have had two beautiful children (two-year-old boy and six-month-old girl). I feel like a very lucky woman! - Melissa Leslie

The team at iThemba Lethu, guided by Melissa Leslie, are focused on creating tales of hope and helping children reach their destinies. They continue to help children in the Cato Manor area and guide families by serving them in practical and uplifting ways. Learn more about their initiatives, such as Destiny4Youth, Transition Home, and Breastmilk Bank on the iThemba Lethu website. Watch one of the stories from a young girl named Amathla Gumethe - courtesy of YouTube.

