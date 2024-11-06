Vumile, a self-taught chef mixing flavour and tradition

Carol Ofori is celebrating a woman with her fingers in food and hair... not at the same time, of course.

Vumile Magasela describes herself as a self-taught culinary enthusiast who found her passion for cooking from her grandmother. She has cherished memories of watching her grandmother work her magic in the kitchen, inspiring her to embark on her journey with food.

Using love and tradition as her guiding pillars, she has paid homage to her grandmother's recipes while adding flair and creativity to each meal.

Magasela is also an entrepreneur; she owns VumileCooks (a catering company), SpicyMuch (a spice brand that has ten different spice blends), VumileCooks Eatery (a restaurant in North Beach that specialises in South African cuisine), and Yendalo Products (a hair care range).