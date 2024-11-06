Vumile, a self-taught chef mixing flavour and tradition

Vumile Magasela, a self-taught chef mixing flavour and tradition
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This week's Woman Crush Wednesday doesn't just have a passion for cooking, but also a savvy business mind.
This week's Woman Crush Wednesday doesn't just have a passion for cooking, but also a savvy business mind.
Carol Ofori is celebrating a woman with her fingers in food and hair... not at the same time, of course.
Vumile Magasela describes herself as a self-taught culinary enthusiast who found her passion for cooking from her grandmother. She has cherished memories of watching her grandmother work her magic in the kitchen, inspiring her to embark on her journey with food.
Using love and tradition as her guiding pillars, she has paid homage to her grandmother's recipes while adding flair and creativity to each meal.
Magasela is also an entrepreneur; she owns VumileCooks (a catering company), SpicyMuch (a spice brand that has ten different spice blends), VumileCooks Eatery (a restaurant in North Beach that specialises in South African cuisine), and Yendalo Products (a hair care range).
Her passion for cooking shows with her delectable offerings and her successful career.
Not only does she offer a private chef service, but her exotic spice blends are based on quality and affordability. She is the official caterer for Assupol Life and works with Jwayelani Supermarket as a food content creator.
She's even appeared as the Demo Cooking Chef for Hirsch Homestore. On Women's Day, she opened her eatery on Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban, and serves South African cuisine, which is certainly a high achievement.
Magasela also hosts a recurring show on campus radio (MUT Radio) at midday with her feature, 'What's in your Skhaftini Chef?'
Watch snippets of her restaurant, VumileCooks Eatery, from Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's December: Taking Zanda to eMandeni
J Sbu’s mission this December is to spend time in eMandeni with his son ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Comedian goes viral for his unusual antics
When you first watch this man, you will get sucked into the elaborate ac...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago