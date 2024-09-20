 LOOK: KZN ‘winter wonderland’ as province blanketed in snow
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi and Andile Tsotetsi

KwaZulu-Natal has been turned into a winter wonderland, with reports of snow coming in from southern Drakensberg, Van Reenen's Pass and Nottingham Road.

It's after several weather warnings were released.

 

Marie Holtzhauzen, a manager at Flitwick Ranch in Swartberg, says it began snowing at 6 am on Friday.

 

"Early this morning around 6 o'clock it started, but then it melted and after a while, it started again and it continued like that. Now it is really starting to fall. My hands are freezing and we are all dressed very warmly. It is really cold."  

 

Heinz Fritz, general manager of Fairways Drakensberg Resort, says the snow is between 10 to 15cm thick.


READ: KZN disaster teams on alert after intense weather warnings

 

He says it's currently 0 degrees Celsius. 

 

"At the moment we are fully booked. It is so nice guests arrive to a white winter wonderland and the little kids running around and having fun in the snow and building snowmen and people having so much fun. It is unbelievable." 

 

The Road Traffic Inspectorate says snow's also falling in Mooi River and Kokstad. 

 

Spokesperson Sindi Mngomezulu says the snow is expected to fall for the entire weekend.

 

"The roads are wet in most areas in the province, so we would like to advise road users to keep safe following distance, have your headlights on and slow down in puddles."   

