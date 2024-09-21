LOOK: Snow blankets Ladysmith, residents build snowmen
Updated | By Natarah Nadesan
Residents in Ladysmith
have spent the night building snowmen.
Residents in Ladysmith have spent the night building snowmen.
The KZN town has been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland.
Residents say it started snowing from around 9 o'clock on Friday night.
"It was actually out of this world; it was soft and fluffy, and we actually had a snowball fight and made snow angels. It is very beautiful, it is like something out of the movies," said Stephanie Govender from Acaciaville.
READ: Motorists stuck on the N3 in extreme weather conditions
She says people began building snowmen in the early hours on Saturday.
"At 2 o'clock this morning everyone was out of their houses, when we got up, we only realised it was snowing that heavy. People were busy building. The trees are covered, everything is covered.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the t...Carol Ofori 22 hours ago