LOOK: Snow blankets Ladysmith, residents build snowmen

The KZN town has been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland.

Residents say it started snowing from around 9 o'clock on Friday night.

"It was actually out of this world; it was soft and fluffy, and we actually had a snowball fight and made snow angels. It is very beautiful, it is like something out of the movies," said Stephanie Govender from Acaciaville.

She says people began building snowmen in the early hours on Saturday.

"At 2 o'clock this morning everyone was out of their houses, when we got up, we only realised it was snowing that heavy. People were busy building. The trees are covered, everything is covered.”





