Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire

A video (see above from TikTok) showing a Steers branch on fire was shared on social media this week.

The location is not disclosed, but the video ruffled people's feathers online. Not just for the obvious reason that there was a fire in the kitchen, but because people were shocked that the man taking the video was more concerned about videoing than calling the fire department.

The TikToker shared a follow-up video after the one above and this time the restaurant was engulfed in thick smoke. Still, what got to everyone was the jokes that were being thrown around in the video, with him asking for his burger.