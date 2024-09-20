Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the thrill of going viral...
@useruglypoes #SAMA28 #savage #viralvideo #viralvideo ♬ original sound - WEIRDO
A video (see above from TikTok) showing a Steers branch on fire was shared on social media this week.
The location is not disclosed, but the video ruffled people's feathers online. Not just for the obvious reason that there was a fire in the kitchen, but because people were shocked that the man taking the video was more concerned about videoing than calling the fire department.
The TikToker shared a follow-up video after the one above and this time the restaurant was engulfed in thick smoke. Still, what got to everyone was the jokes that were being thrown around in the video, with him asking for his burger.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@useruglypoes #savage #viralvideo #fypシ #tiktok ♬ original sound - WEIRDO
The TikToker shared that people on TikTok were another breed after they came for him for not calling the fire department.
He assured them that he had called the fire department and was just trolling by commenting on the video. We're not sure how we feel about it all because fires are dangerous, and people could get hurt. So, standing around trolling them and videoing instead of helping could be considered insensitive.
Check out his video below, which is courtesy of TikTok.
Please note that the video contains profanity and is not advisable for sensitive viewers.
@useruglypoes #stitch with @WEIRDO #tiktok #fypシ #viralvideo #savage #foryoupage ♬ original sound - WEIRDO
Image Courtesy of TikTok
