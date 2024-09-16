VIDEO: Roman's Pizza under fire for allegedly reusing boxes
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"I'll have a large regina with a side of dirty box please..."
This is one of the worst things that could happen to food brands: a leaked video of their 'unclean' operations behind the scenes.
Last week, we saw a video of a woman who shared how she found a rat cooked into her Sasko bread. Sasko released a statement on Friday, 13 September 2024, saying: "We have, however, decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend bread production at the facility in question until such time as the investigation is completed and we are fully satisfied that there is no risk to our consumers." (Sasko)
Popular pizza spot Roman's Pizza has come under fire after a video showing an employee cleaning a used Roman's Pizza box and placing it in the pile of 'clean, empty' boxes at a store went viral.
The employee's actions assume that her cleaning a used box will result in them reusing it for a new order. Besides the unethical behaviour displayed here, Mzansi is horrified by the hygiene question.
According to Times Live, the footage is from a Roman's Pizza branch in the Mayfield Square shopping centre in Daveyton, Benoni. The brand manager from Roman's Pizza, Ayanda Khumalo de Klerk, said that they were investigating the matter.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Facebook.
We want to assure our valued customers and the public that this is not a practice within our brand. At Roman’s Pizza, we take pride in our customer service and adhere to strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety of our products. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that compromises our brand, products, procedures and hygiene standards. The actions of the employees in the video do not reflect the standard practices of our organisation. We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. We will leave no box unturned to ensure that our high standards are upheld.
- Roman’s Pizza CEO John Nicolakakis
- "It is more likely that Staff are using the boxes to skim off pizzas for side sales. The manager knows he has X boxes per month, which equals X amount of pizzas sold monthly..."
- "Nobody knows what she was going to use these boxes for. They weren't going to the pile on the left.... so this video doesn't prove anything."
- "This is crazy because I took a pizza back a few weeks ago because it tasted like dishwashing liquid. My hubby said it was the box that smelt off. They literally told me I was lying and that people do the craziest things to get free food. I was so upset because my 3 year old ate 2 slices before I could taste that something was off Roman's Pizza not a good look!!!!!!!"
