VIDEO: Roman's Pizza under fire for allegedly reusing boxes

This is one of the worst things that could happen to food brands: a leaked video of their 'unclean' operations behind the scenes.

Last week, we saw a video of a woman who shared how she found a rat cooked into her Sasko bread. Sasko released a statement on Friday, 13 September 2024, saying: "We have, however, decided, as a precautionary measure, to suspend bread production at the facility in question until such time as the investigation is completed and we are fully satisfied that there is no risk to our consumers." (Sasko)

Popular pizza spot Roman's Pizza has come under fire after a video showing an employee cleaning a used Roman's Pizza box and placing it in the pile of 'clean, empty' boxes at a store went viral.