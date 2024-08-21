KZN man accused of killing monkeys with spade
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The SPCA says it's appalled by the actions of a man accused of killing two monkeys with a spade near Howick.
It's understood the animals were caught in a vegetable garden at an old age home last week.
uMngeni SPCA's Kevin Khumalo says they intend to open a criminal case against the man.
READ: 20 cat carcasses discovered at Pinetown non-profit
Khumalo says there's no justification for animal cruelty, as humane methods are available to deal with problem animals.
"The animals, from what we were told, were already trapped inside a chicken coop. They could have been either released, or they could have called us to take them and release them elsewhere.
"Our aim is to ensure [death] is the last incident. Hopefully, it is going to be an eye-opener for the community at large as that was cruelty to the animals."
