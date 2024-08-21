KZN man accused of killing monkeys with spade

It's understood the animals were caught in a vegetable garden at an old age home last week.

uMngeni SPCA's Kevin Khumalo says they intend to open a criminal case against the man.





READ: 20 cat carcasses discovered at Pinetown non-profit

Khumalo says there's no justification for animal cruelty, as humane methods are available to deal with problem animals.

"The animals, from what we were told, were already trapped inside a chicken coop. They could have been either released, or they could have called us to take them and release them elsewhere.

"Our aim is to ensure [death] is the last incident. Hopefully, it is going to be an eye-opener for the community at large as that was cruelty to the animals."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)