Baboons rob a shop in Simon's Town

Cape Town baboons are just as cheeky if not more so than our KZN monkeys...

We've said it before, and we will say it again: the baboons in the Western Cape are just as feisty, if not more so than the monkeys in KZN. A recent video shared on TikTok proved this. A motorist stopped on a road in Simon's Town, Western Cape, to see the commotion. A troop of baboons decided to occupy a shop and attracted the attention of passersby when the workers began shooing them out. At first, it looked like we were about to witness a crime as we saw a man run up to the side of the shop entrance and peek in.

But that was far from it. It was a crime, but it wasn't what we expected. After a few seconds, we see a baboon run to the door and grab two apples before exiting, all while a man chases him out of the store. The baboon ran out on his legs, looking like a little kid trying to escape an adult. What amused us was that he stopped to check if the road was clear before crossing. Simon's Town is known as a picturesque coastal village for its tranquillity, so, it makes sense that the baboons would feel at home there. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

As omnivores, Baboons are very adaptable and will eat a variety of foods depending on what is available in their environment. We are not surprised that this baboon stopped to check if the road was clear before crossing because they are quite intelligent and problem-solvers by nature.

Image Courtesy of TikTok