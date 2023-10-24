Mom asks her half-British daughter to try Mebos

POV: You're British/South African and your South African mother wants you to try a popular SA sweet...

POV: You're British/South African and your South African mother wants you to try a popular SA sweet...

As a country, we have our likes and dislikes when it comes to local snacks and cuisine. Either you are a die-hard fan and will promote it every chance you get or you are not that phased by the iconic favourites like Biltong, Milk Tart, and Mebos. As parents, we can sometimes be a bit swayed by it all and push our kids into trying out our local favourites, because, if anything, we love to celebrate things that connect us as a nation.

One mother who did exactly that videoed her attempt at a taste test with her daughter. The good enough mummy on TikTok asked her daughter, who is a mix between British and South African, to try her favourite South African sweets, Mebos. Firstly, can we just acknowledge that this mother commanded all the respect she deserves when her daughter responded to her by saying, "What?!".

Talk about raising respectful kids... The way she commanded her respect made us want to say "Excuse me", too. Watch how she tries to convince her daughter to try Mebos, courtesy of TikTok.

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But wait, we took a moment to scroll through the comments section and get this, many people either said they don't enjoy Mebos or that they have never heard of it. We love how Mom told her it was her right to love Mebos. Mebos is basically made of dried apricots that have been made into a pulp and seasoned with salt and sugar. Over the years, many foodies have used it in different ways to spice up their savoury and sweet dishes, it has even been used to add flavour to rice served as a side at a braai.

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