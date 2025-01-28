Mom and toddler almost run over by bus

According to an article from the East Coast Radio News Watch team, "The Road Accident Fund says an average of four children are killed on the South African roads every day.

"The use of cell phones, eating while driving and or crossing over solid lines have been singled out as some of the most common causes of deadly crashes. The RAF has called on all road users to do more to save young lives."

With this in mind, we came across a disturbing video from Brazil of a mother out for a stroll with her toddler.

The footage shows a mother pushing her child in a pushchair along a narrow road. To avoid a large pothole, she veers into the middle of the road.