Mom and toddler almost run over by bus
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Shocking video footage shows a mother and child walking down a road when a bus hits them.
According to an article from the East Coast Radio News Watch team, "The Road Accident Fund says an average of four children are killed on the South African roads every day.
"The use of cell phones, eating while driving and or crossing over solid lines have been singled out as some of the most common causes of deadly crashes. The RAF has called on all road users to do more to save young lives."
With this in mind, we came across a disturbing video from Brazil of a mother out for a stroll with her toddler.
The footage shows a mother pushing her child in a pushchair along a narrow road. To avoid a large pothole, she veers into the middle of the road.
Unaware of the danger ahead, the mother continues walking when a bus suddenly turns onto the narrow street from the main highway. The bus hits the mother, knocking her to the ground, while the stroller gets caught under the bus and skids along the road.
The toddler falls back, narrowly missing the bus by inches. The mother quickly gets up and rushes to check on her daughter, who appears unharmed but instinctively reaches for her mom to be picked up.
The mother gives the driver a look before picking her child up and comforting her.
According to the Daily Mail, "The bus driver and conductor were later seen stepping out of the bus to apologise following the crash in the Varzea Grande municipality of Mato Grosso state. The near-miss accident happened on 7 January 2025 but only came to light last week after the woman's father reported the incident.
"He said: 'They are both psychologically shaken. My granddaughter gets scared when she sees a car. I was scared too, I could have lost both my daughter and granddaughter. Every time I watch the video, I cry.'"
Watch the video from Instagram below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
