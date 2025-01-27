Over 1000 kids killed on SA roads annually - RAF

It believes road users are not doing enough to avoid deadly crashes.

According to the RAF, a total of 1,288 children die on the country's roads every year.

It says over the past four years, 60% of the children who were killed in road crashes were pedestrians.

The use of cell phones, eating while driving and or crossing over solid lines have been singled out as some of the most common causes of deadly crashes.

The RAF has called on all road users to do more to save young lives.

