Matrics urged to celebrate responsibly

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

As the final exams wrap up for some matrics on Monday, the KZN Education Department has issued a warning to pupils to celebrate responsibly.

The department has cautioned pupils to avoid organising pens-down parties, which it says are often associated with reckless behaviours such as excessive drinking, vandalism, and damage to school uniforms.

 

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says parents can help by urging their children to avoid risky activities.


"We have normally seen pens-down parties coming with casualties. We are encouraging them not to tear or write on their uniforms but to package them and bring them back to the school when they come on 14 January to collect their results.


" Those uniforms can be donated to the needy learners," says Mahlambi. 

 

Science pupils will write their last paper on Monday.

 

