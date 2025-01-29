Marissa Groenewald skips for a cause: anti-human trafficking

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman aiming for the stars – one skip at a time. Marissa Groenewald, an avid athlete known as The Rope Runner on social media, is making waves with her "rope running", aka skipping, aspirations.

A devoted trail and long-distance runner, Groenewald hopes to take rope running to the Olympics.

She has already completed the 10km Umhlanga Run as a rope runner and participated in the Comrades Marathon. Now, she's setting her sights on the 56km Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

Beyond races, she has an even bigger goal: securing a Guinness World Record as the first and only rope runner to compete at this level.