 Marissa Groenewald skips for a cause: anti-human trafficking
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Marissa Groenewald skips for a cause: anti-human trafficking

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Our Woman Crush this Wednesday has a knack for skipping and is ready to take the sport of "rope running" to the top in aid of the anti-human trafficking project, Love Justice. 

Carol Ofori and Marissa Groenewald posing at the East Coast Radio studios
Carol Ofori and Marissa Groenewald posing at the East Coast Radio studios/Supplied

This week, Carol Ofori celebrates a woman aiming for the stars – one skip at a time. Marissa Groenewald, an avid athlete known as The Rope Runner on social media, is making waves with her "rope running", aka skipping, aspirations.

A devoted trail and long-distance runner, Groenewald hopes to take rope running to the Olympics. 

She has already completed the 10km Umhlanga Run as a rope runner and participated in the Comrades Marathon. Now, she's setting her sights on the 56km Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

Beyond races, she has an even bigger goal: securing a Guinness World Record as the first and only rope runner to compete at this level.

Read more: Thobekile Mamtshali Ndlovu: A powerhouse construction boss

But for Groenewald, rope running is about more than just putting it on the map – it’s a mission with a bigger purpose. As an advocate for anti-human trafficking, she believes her journey as a rope runner is very much connected with her journey of saving lives.

With every skip she makes, she hopes to raise awareness and funds for the anti-human trafficking project Love Justice.

She has partnered with them because of their 'Interceptive Monitoring' approach – this basically means that they identify and stop victims before they are trafficked across borders or overseas.

Read more: KZN celebrates Ntando Khuzwayo as Pre-Teen Universe SA

Groenewald has made a plea asking individuals, corporations, and private sectors to pledge support to this cause, to which she devotes every kilometre and every skip to raising funds. 

Donations can be made via www.lovejustice.ngo.

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Supplied 

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Comrades WCW Marathon Woman Crush Wednesday

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.