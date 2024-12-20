Little girl calls Tata Madiba her grandfather
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
After being questioned by her mother, this little girl did a great job of changing the topic.
Kids have a way of making us feel like we are the unreasonable ones.
We're not sure if it's something that has stemmed from Gen Z and progressed into Gen Alpha, but it is incredibly unsettling. It gives you a mental jarring that can only be compared to sitting in a courtroom pleading your point but still getting sentenced.
This proves yet again that parenting is not for the faint-hearted.
Boomer, Generation X, and Millennial parents can all agree that society imposes a certain standard of behaviour on us.
So, when this mother discovered that her daughter had taken money from her auntie's purse without asking permission, it was undoubtedly considered 'unacceptable behaviour'.
A mother shared a video showing her daughter holding R10 in her hand. When the mother asks the child where she got the money, she confidently says she took it from her auntie's purse.
Of course, the shocked mother tells her child that she must return the money (enter the socially unacceptable form of behaviour here). But the young girl is adamant that the money is now hers and swiftly changes the topic.
This little one was so smooth that she even used Tata Madiba as part of her getaway plan...
Mom was certainly correct in saying, there's never a dull moment with her child...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@_queenceimz Im unable to can with thia child of mine😂🤭🙌 #fyp #momofa3yearold #neveradullmoment #tiktok ♬ original sound - Ms Cass👑
Image Courtesy of TikTok
