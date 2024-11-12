The benefits of practising gratitude

"Gratitude allows you to see what's there instead of what isn't."

"Gratitude allows you to see what's there instead of what isn't."

A gratitude attitude has given people a 'high' in life. Oprah Winfrey says it's the reason behind her fortune, and we can certainly believe that staying grateful also keeps you humble. As we celebrate National Gratitude Month, we wanted to shed some light on how to practice gratitude. Simply saying 'Thank you' for everything you do have can bring a blanket of positivity into your life and potentially change the course of your mental and physical health. "Research has shown that gratitude can enhance our moods, decrease stress, and drastically improve our overall level of health and wellbeing. On average, grateful people tend to have fewer stress-related illnesses and experience less depression and lowered blood pressure; they are more physically fit, are happier, have a higher income, have more satisfying personal and professional relationships, and will be better liked." (National Calendar)

Read more: Waiter receives R10k tip for stellar service

Here are some great ways you can practice gratitude in your life. 1. Smile Far too often, we hold onto a bad mood rather than shake it off and smile. Smiling not only helps with wrinkles (we don't know this for sure, but it sounds nice), but it also helps us feel better, and believe it or not, it helps others feel good, too. 2. Gratitude journal This is a popular choice for many people who practice gratitude. It is a way for them to note down everything they are grateful for in a day. It is a great way to start practising gratitude, as recalling positive things about your day puts you in a good mood. 3. Self reflect You could say that this point goes hand in hand with having a gratitude journal because when you note down all the positive things you experienced, you reflect on how you want to live your life. This also allows you to scan through your day and identify how you can do better, let go of blame and anger, glide through your day with a grateful heart, and you will find your peace.

Read more: Two Durban women making their mark abroad

4. Pay it forward We have always loved this concept; paying it forward means spreading joy. At any moment, spreading kindness to a random person or someone you know can change the course of their day and, believe it or not, your day. Open the door for someone, give a fellow motorist a gap in traffic, share a smile, let someone in a hurry skip ahead of you in the queue, pay for someone's coffee or meal, and write a thank you note to a colleague or friend. 5. Volunteer This is a fulfilling act and is highly encouraged. The simple act of helping those who need it makes you feel more grateful for what you have. Shelters, schools, religious entities, and community projects are always looking for more hands.

Image Courtesy of iStock