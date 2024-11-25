Learners gather for Durban Career Day

What comes next? A question that not everyone has the answer to, but it is a vital one. It was inspiring to hear that Durban-based charity The Domino Foundation, together with the help of Konecta and Educational Psychologist Bryce Dekker, hosted a Career Day for Grade 9 and 11 learners. Over 500 learners from Amaoti 3 Secondary School in Phoenix gathered for the Career Day. "Educational psychologist Bryce Dekker of Direction offered advice and guidance to learners from grades 9 and 11 on how to determine their destiny through a strengths-based career exploration process." (Citizen)

I encourage them to see which subjects come easily to them, which subjects they enjoy, which tertiary learning journey will appeal to them. They need to play to their strengths, search for excellence. The rest will take care of itself. - Educational Psychologist Bryce Dekker

Of course, not all schools offer guidance regarding the next chapter. So, it was refreshing to see the community come together to offer the Grade 9 learners an opportunity to choose their academic subjects based on a personality test. Personality tests help learners identify what they enjoy doing and can be used as a guide to some careers they could get into. It can be confusing for some students who lack direction and this was a source of assistance that could help them steer themselves toward their personalised paths.

The trick behind a personality test and receiving the most out of it is to answer honestly. Personality tests help you identify where you would be suited best, but it is vital to remember that this is just a guide, and it doesn't have to be the be-all and end-all of your career paths. If you would like to read more about careers and personality/aptitude tests, click here.

Image Courtesy of Facebook