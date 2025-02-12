KZN mom wants to start a support group for mothers

Parenting is anything but dull, and if there’s one thing we can guarantee – it never gets boring!

A KZN mom recently shared a video that hit home. While she looked a little distressed, her honesty was a comfort, reminding us that almost every parent faces similar struggles.

Parenting can feel isolating, and that solitude can drown out even the joyful moments. With a touch of humour, this mom jokingly called for a support group, but she also highlighted a challenge that many parents quietly wrestle with.