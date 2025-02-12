KZN mom wants to start a support group for mothers
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"I'm tired, I'm tired, and it's not even seven 'o clock!"
Parenting is anything but dull, and if there’s one thing we can guarantee – it never gets boring!
A KZN mom recently shared a video that hit home. While she looked a little distressed, her honesty was a comfort, reminding us that almost every parent faces similar struggles.
Parenting can feel isolating, and that solitude can drown out even the joyful moments. With a touch of humour, this mom jokingly called for a support group, but she also highlighted a challenge that many parents quietly wrestle with.
Aunty Feria put out a call for a support group – for all the moms who find themselves repeating the same questions every single day.
"Have you brushed your teeth? Have you had breakfast? Did you put lotion on? Why is your bed not made..."
Sound familiar? Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@auntyferia May we start a support group? #auntyferia ♬ original sound - auntyferia🇿🇦
Aunty Feria nailed it with this one! Moms flooded the comments, sharing their experiences – some even agreed that a support group is long overdue.
"You, that's me; you are on point with this one. I need that support group asap."
"I used to shout that time she was in grade 3. She wrote me a letter and put it in my handbag. The letter read, "Dear mum, please don't shout in the morning, it disturbs my day at school. I will be quick."
"This morning, I woke mine up at 5 a.m., and at 7 a.m., it was time to go. I looked in his room, and THE BOY WENT BACK TO SLEEP! I almost fainted."
"I have started playing music for them in the morning, and I must say their mood is turned up, and they do as they should."
"I’m joining this group with grown-up kids and all."
Image courtesy of TikTok
