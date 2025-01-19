AmaZulu King Misuzulu calls off third wedding

It's understood that the Zulu Monarch has called off his third wedding which was due to take place next week.





In a letter to the director general of the Premiers office, the king asks that Myeni's security, allowances and privileges be withdrawn.





The letter says, the traditional wedding was called off due to reasons beyond the control of the Royal House.

The move comes just a week after the King's first wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela turned to the courts for an interdict to halt the wedding.





It's after after her request for a family meeting seeking mediation on their divorce was pushed to next month.



