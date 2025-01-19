 AmaZulu King Misuzulu calls off third wedding
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

AmaZulu King Misuzulu calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

Updated | By Newswatch

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's wedding to his fiancé Nomzamo Myeni will reportedly not go ahead.

misuzulu
GCIS

It's understood that the Zulu Monarch has called off his third wedding which was due to take place next week. 


In  a letter to the director general of the Premiers office, the king asks that Myeni's security, allowances and privileges be withdrawn.


The letter says, the traditional wedding was called off due to reasons beyond the control  of the Royal House.

READ: Queen approaches court to halt King Misuzulu's third wedding

The move comes just a week after the King's first wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela turned to the courts for an interdict to halt the wedding.


It's after after her request for a family meeting seeking mediation on their divorce was pushed to next month.


newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

wedding Zulu King King Misuzulu

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.