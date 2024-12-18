Carol Ofori talks to two young lifeguards from Lifesaving SA

When people think of lifeguarding, we're pretty sure they picture scenes from the iconic American TV show 'Baywatch'. But real-life lifeguarding is far from fiction – it takes stamina, grit, quick thinking, and so much more to save lives in the water.

The video above from YouTube provides some insightful information into how Lifesaving South Africa began and its mission to keep our waters safe.

Today, Carol Ofori chats with two young women, who are proud members of the Lifesaving South Africa Club.

First up for Woman Crush Wednesday is Saskia Hockly. This dynamic 20-year-old from Durban has been competing in surf sports for over 12 years and is a member of the National Senior Team that recently represented South Africa at the World Championships in Australia.

Saskia’s love for the ocean keeps her motivated in life and drives her commitment to lifeguarding. She works as a lifeguard at the Umhlanga Surf Lifesaving Club.