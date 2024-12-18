Carol Ofori talks to two young lifeguards from Lifesaving SA
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South Africa is globally listed among the top 45 countries with a drowning rate of 4.06 per 100,000 population, according to Child Safe SA.
When people think of lifeguarding, we're pretty sure they picture scenes from the iconic American TV show 'Baywatch'. But real-life lifeguarding is far from fiction – it takes stamina, grit, quick thinking, and so much more to save lives in the water.
The video above from YouTube provides some insightful information into how Lifesaving South Africa began and its mission to keep our waters safe.
Today, Carol Ofori chats with two young women, who are proud members of the Lifesaving South Africa Club.
First up for Woman Crush Wednesday is Saskia Hockly. This dynamic 20-year-old from Durban has been competing in surf sports for over 12 years and is a member of the National Senior Team that recently represented South Africa at the World Championships in Australia.
Saskia’s love for the ocean keeps her motivated in life and drives her commitment to lifeguarding. She works as a lifeguard at the Umhlanga Surf Lifesaving Club.
Next, we're celebrating Rosslyn Ramaholi. Despite still being in school, she's already made waves in the world of lifesaving, demonstrating extraordinary dedication and talent.
Rosslyn joined the Durban Surf Lifesaving Club in November 2022 and began competing just a few months later in January 2023.
"In the 2023-2024 KZN Lifesaving Championships, I
placed 3rd in the Run-Swim-Run event. At the 2024 SA Lifesaving
Championships in Durban, I was a part of the Board Relay and participated in the still-water events for my club. I recently placed 3rd in the Ocean Heroes Surf
Swim event and participated in the 25 Piers Surf Swim Challenge," she said.
"Every year, hundreds of families across South Africa lose loved ones in preventable drowning accidents. For youth 17 and under, drowning represents the second highest cause of accidental death after road accidents. The highest percentage of deaths are in children aged 1-9 years. According to the World Health Organization, this problem is not unique to South Africa. Still, it follows trends seen globally, where 90% of the world’s accidental drowning deaths occur in middle to lower-income countries." (Lifesaving SA Website)
Lifesaving South Africa shsome water safety tips for visiting the beach this summer holiday.
They began with a powerful visualisation that hit home: "Picture three Boeing 747s or 25 half-filled Metro buses, many carrying youth under 20. That’s the annual drowning toll in South Africa – 1,400 to 1,500 lives lost."
When visiting the beach:
- Swim only at recognised beaches and always stay between the red and yellow flags.
- Listen to lifeguards’ instructions – you'll easily spot them in their red and yellow uniforms.
- Keep a close eye on children near water at all times and ensure they let you know before approaching it.
- Check notice boards for updates on tide and sea conditions provided by lifeguards.
- Ask lifeguards about sea conditions if you're unsure.
- Never swim alone.
- Stay aware of your footing when in the water.
- Avoid swimming in dangerous areas such as river mouths, murky water, or areas with blue bottles.
- Don’t swim immediately after eating or while eating.
- Keep glass bottles and items away from swimming areas.
- Never dunk others underwater.
- Avoid consuming alcohol before swimming – it’s a dangerous mix.
- Only swim if you’re a strong swimmer and know the water is safe.
- Protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen and hats. Remember to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.
- Avoid being in the sun during peak hours.
- Know where to find help in case of an emergency.
- If you find yourself in trouble, don’t panic. Raise one arm vertically to signal for help.
- If you witness a drowning, call for help immediately.
