 Kids consume cannabis cookies, end up in hospital
Kids consume cannabis cookies, end up in hospital

Updated | By East Coast Radio

A parent's worst nightmare...

A young child sleeping on a hospital bed
A young child sleeping on a hospital bed/TikTok Screenshot/_miss_lelo
Before we delve into more information surrounding the above video from TikTok, can we just say, "Woah!"

We were thinking about how they got into this situation. The video above was shared on TikTok by the little girl's mother, who is also the sister of the little boy who was laughing. 

When you first watch the video, the insinuation is that the kids consumed choc chip cookies that contain CBD (Cannabidiol), which, in plain terms is the "second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis (marijuana)." (Harvard)

The story unfolded on social media as the mother, Miss Lelo on TikTok, shared that she was busy cleaning the house and her attention was not on the kids. 

She revealed that the little girl is her daughter and the young boy is her brother. The two got into her bag and found chocolate chip cookies, which, unbeknownst to them, contained 10mg of CBD per cookie. 

She admits that she also consumed some of the cookies before cleaning and only realised that the kids had found her stash when she discovered the empty packet. 

She informed her sister what had happened, and the kids were taken to the hospital. 

Miss Lelo shared a video of the kids and how they are doing fine, but the whole story has left many people concerned on social media. This was not a laughing matter; seeing the kid's reaction to eating the CBD cookies was scary; it could've been much worse. 

Watch the video where she introduces the children and shows everyone that they are doing fine - courtesy of TikTok

Image Courtesy of TikTok

