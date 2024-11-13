iThemba Lethu fundraising event With Aaron McIlroy

The iThemba Lethu organisation was founded in November 2000 and is celebrating over twenty years of pioneering female leadership. The organisation provides hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children.

Professor Anna Coutsoudis founded this organisation and opened two transition homes for twelve abandoned infants in Manor Gardens. She also established South Africa's first Community Breastmilk Bank, advocating for the importance of breastfeeding worldwide to ensure optimal nutrition for society's youngest and most vulnerable members.

In response to ongoing cycles of poverty and trauma, iThemba Lethu has developed a comprehensive School-Based Life Skills and Mentorship programme. This initiative aims to empower learners in an under-resourced educational environment by providing psychological support, leadership training, and literacy interventions. The dedicated team at iThemba Lethu work tirelessly to guide students through their academic journeys, nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Check out a post on Instagram that shows Annette Ardé, who assists with testing the breastmilk on-site, ensuring it is safe for the babies: