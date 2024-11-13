iThemba Lethu fundraising event With Aaron McIlroy
Comedian Aaron McIlroy will perform his show, 'Alive', in support of a fundraising event for the non-profit organisation iThemba Lethu.
The iThemba Lethu organisation was founded in November 2000 and is celebrating over twenty years of pioneering female leadership. The organisation provides hope and support to vulnerable and orphaned children.
Professor Anna Coutsoudis founded this organisation and opened two transition homes for twelve abandoned infants in Manor Gardens. She also established South Africa's first Community Breastmilk Bank, advocating for the importance of breastfeeding worldwide to ensure optimal nutrition for society's youngest and most vulnerable members.
In response to ongoing cycles of poverty and trauma, iThemba Lethu has developed a comprehensive School-Based Life Skills and Mentorship programme. This initiative aims to empower learners in an under-resourced educational environment by providing psychological support, leadership training, and literacy interventions. The dedicated team at iThemba Lethu work tirelessly to guide students through their academic journeys, nurturing the next generation of leaders.
Check out a post on Instagram that shows Annette Ardé, who assists with testing the breastmilk on-site, ensuring it is safe for the babies:
iThemba Lethu will host a fundraising event on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, at The Station Urban Event Space, featuring Comedian Aaron McIlroy performing his show, 'Alive'.
All proceeds from this event will directly benefit iThemba Lethu, a non-profit organisation based in Manor Gardens dedicated to uplifting the Cato Manor community.
The event's proceeds will contribute to funding three of iThemba Lethu's main programmes:
- Destiny For Youth: Serving over 1,000 children in literacy and 500 in mentorship and leadership, this programme prepares Grades 4 to 12 students for successful futures. It facilitates academic and personal growth through weekly progress assessments by nurturing their talents and providing data-driven support.
- Transition Homes: iThemba Lethu operates two homes that provide loving care for abandoned babies until they can be adopted or reunited with families. Over the past 21 years, the organisation has placed 155 children into stable, loving homes.
- Breastmilk Bank: As the pioneer of South Africa’s first Breast Milk Bank, iThemba Lethu collects over 400 litres of breast milk annually. This initiative supports breastfeeding, recruits donor mothers, and adheres to strict health standards through pasteurisation, ensuring the nourishment of vulnerable infants.
The evening with Aaron McIlroy promises to be a delightful event. It will feature a Barnyard-style atmosphere where guests can bring food and drinks or purchase meals from Cafe Salt.
Tickets are priced at R180 per person or R1,800 for a table and are available on Webtickets.
