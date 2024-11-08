Celebrate inclusivity at Durban’s Flatfoot Access Festival!

This vibrant festival, held during South Africa’s National Disability Rights Awareness Month, marks 21 years of the Flatfoot Dance Company’s mission to uplift and empower dancers with disabilities, proving that dance knows no boundaries.

Get ready, Durban! The Flatfoot Access Festival is returning to The Stable Theatre from 29-30 November, bringing together dancers of all abilities for a powerful, inclusive celebration of movement.

This annual event isn't just about the performances; it's about the joy, resilience, and unity that dance inspires in both performers and audiences alike.



This year’s festival lineup features the Flatfoot Downie Dance Company, a group of talented dancers with Down syndrome, presenting a moving performance titled, 'Time Spent…', which explores friendship, relationships, and the evolving nature of connection.



Catch the main performances on 29 and 30 November at 18h30 for just R80. Click here to get tickets on Computicket.



With wheelchair-friendly access and safe parking, The Stable Theatre is ready to welcome everyone. Grab your tickets at Computicket, book your spot to witness this inspiring celebration of dance, diversity, and the power of inclusion!