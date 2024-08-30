ICYMI: Three stories about KZN that you liked this month

From arriving at a matric dance in a taxi to a young Durban boy whose life changed after a day at the beach...

From arriving at a matric dance in a taxi to a young Durban boy whose life changed after a day at the beach...

As we wrap up the month of August, we wanted to pay heed to some of the stories you liked the most. First, we had the young man arriving at his matric dance in a taxi - no, not a private taxi, but a combi taxi! What made it so unique and representative of South Africa was that he didn't fit the taxi demographic. He confidently arrived wearing his Zulu-inspired attire, and his unique approach received screams of approval from his fellow students. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

The second story left our skin crawling. It showed what looked like something from the movie 'Anaconda' slithering around guests at Phinda's Zuka Lodge. It was a Giant African Rock Python that found its way onto the eating deck of the lodge. Guests and employees left the area sparse; you could say they did not give him a warm reception, which caused the python to slither away. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: A beach day turns tragic for Durban teen Tylor Pillay

The third story tugged at many people's heartstrings and reminded us how quickly a person's circumstances can change. The story of young Tylor Pillay, a seventeen-year-old with big dreams, saw him in a freak accident when he visited the beach with his family in December 2023. "On the 15th of December 2023, Tylor was "hit by a wave that broke his vertebra (resulting in a C4 spinal cord injury), leaving the ambitious teen paralysed." (Rising Sun Newspaper) "Tylor has no mobility from his neck to his feet. This freak accident wasn't something that anyone would've been prepared for when visiting the beach. It was a shock for Tylor and his family, who have been trying to help him transition into his new life." Tylor's family has been left in a challenging space, so they created a Back A Buddy campaign to raise funds to help Tylor navigate his injuries. He has had to find a new way of living his life, but he still is driven to achieve his goals.

Image Courtesy of Instagram