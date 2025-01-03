How to store food in the fridge to avoid spoilage
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
You might be surprised when you find out where you should actually keep your milk.
Can you honestly say you know everything there is about organising your food in your fridge?
Let's face it – proper fridge organisation isn't always top of mind in our busy lives. But what if the way you're storing your food is actually shortening its shelf life?
With the rising cost of living, saving money wherever possible is a priority. Making food last longer means fewer trips to the store and more savings. While expiration dates and use-by dates come first, strategic fridge organisation can make a big difference too.
Lynsey Crombie, an entrepreneur, TV presenter, mum, homecare guru, and author of four best-selling books, is often called the Queen of Cleaning. She's well-known for her practical cleaning tips, from saving money on cleaning supplies to organising your fridge effeciently.
Last year, she appeared on a morning show to share the best ways to store cold items in your fridge – and one surprising tip left viewers stunned: milk should not be stored in the fridge door!
Did you know that the coldest part of your fridge is the bottom shelf? This makes it the ideal spot for storing raw meats to keep them fresh and safe.
Watch the short video below where she shares her pearls of wisdom – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of iStock
