How to store food in the fridge to avoid spoilage

Can you honestly say you know everything there is about organising your food in your fridge?

Let's face it – proper fridge organisation isn't always top of mind in our busy lives. But what if the way you're storing your food is actually shortening its shelf life?



With the rising cost of living, saving money wherever possible is a priority. Making food last longer means fewer trips to the store and more savings. While expiration dates and use-by dates come first, strategic fridge organisation can make a big difference too.



