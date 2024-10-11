Tips to identify toxic food before it’s too late

Recent food poisoning tragedies highlight the need to be extra cautious about what we eat. While expiration dates offer some guidance, they aren't foolproof. Learn how to identify dangerous food by spotting mould, discolouration, and other tell-tale signs of spoilage.

Recent food poisoning tragedies highlight the need to be extra cautious about what we eat. While expiration dates offer some guidance, they aren't foolproof. Learn how to identify dangerous food by spotting mould, discolouration, and other tell-tale signs of spoilage.

In light of recent food poisoning tragedies affecting the most vulnerable in society, knowing how to identify spoiled or toxic food is more critical than ever. While dates on packaging offer some guidance, relying solely on them could still leave you at risk. READ: Suspected food poisoning lands 70 Gauteng matrics in hospital

Here’s a breakdown of key food date labels and additional tips to help you steer clear of dangerous food:

Sell-by Date: This date tells stores how long they can display a product for sale. It’s not necessarily a safety date but more about freshness.

Expiration Date: After this date, food is no longer considered safe for consumption, as it has exceeded its predicted shelf life.

Best if Used By (or Before) Date: This indicates when the product will be at its peak flavour or quality but is not a safety date.

Use-by Date: This is the last day a product is considered to be of optimal quality, determined by the manufacturer.



However, simply following these dates doesn’t guarantee your safety, reports IOL. Sometimes, food can spoil even before these deadlines, or it may be stored improperly, leading to contamination.

According to food safety experts, visible signs like mould, discolouration, sliminess or cracks in packaging are clear indicators of food gone bad. Even if the food doesn’t smell or taste off, these signs point to bacterial or fungal contamination, which can cause serious food-borne illnesses. When in doubt, throw it out. It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when the risks could result in severe health consequences.

Supplied

Image courtesy of iStock