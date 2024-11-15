Mixed fuel price predictions for December

The Automobile Association commented on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund.

The AA's Eleanor Mavimbela says while international petrol prices are declining, diesel prices continue to move in the opposite direction.

"Based on the CEF’s data, ULP95 is expected to reduce by approximately five c/l, while ULP93 is set for a reduction of approximately 16 c/l. Diesel is expected to increase by between 40c/l and 38c/l while illuminating paraffin will increase by around 39c/l.





"Although the rand/US dollar exchange rate was stable in the first two weeks in the period under review, the rand weakened slightly against the USD following the American presidential elections, resulting in a less substantial decrease for all grades of petrol.

"International petrol prices have been declining for a while. Hence, the expected decrease in petrol prices in December, but diesel prices continue to move in the opposite direction."





