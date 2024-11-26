Bluff residents protest against drinking at beach

The Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association says alcohol abuse has fuelled problems such as drug use and violence and drownings.

They held a protest on Monday evening.

As the crowds gathered, police were seen on the sidelines, ordering those found with alcohol to empty the bottles.

The beach's bins and grassy areas were littered with empty bottles, while some people were seen walking around the kiddie pool area drinking beer.

Resident Warren Kerr said this is a daily occurrence.

"The amount of drinking that goes on here is horrific. It goes on until the late hours. We come down here at 7am and there's drunk people all over the place."

Cay Loader believes everyone has the right to use the beach - but that there should be respect for the environment and the residents.

"Everybody has a right to the beach, but I believe that with every right, there is a responsibility."

A lifeguard told of numerous incidents where they had to rescue drunken swimmers or chase them away, as some were under the influence of drugs.

He added that the police need to conduct more thorough searches of cars and people entering the area.

Around 100 people showed up to listen to potential solutions and receive a memorandum to be handed over to the authoritie