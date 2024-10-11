Flashback Friday: Man fined for pretending to be a ghost
Updated | By East Coast Radio
As we approach Halloween, a story from 2014 has resurfaced about a man who walked around a cemetery and pretended to be a ghost...
Halloween is around the corner and with the spooky thrills this holiday brings come the ghoulish and eerie stories.
We're hitting you with a flashback today as we take things back to 2014 when a 24-year-old man was arrested for his rowdy behaviour at a cemetery in Portsmouth, England.
Anthony Stallard was having a fun night out with his friends, enjoying a few drinks, when they decided to play football at the Kingston cemetery in Portsmouth.
We can relate to that, boys will be boys, especially after a few drinks. But what was worse here was that Stallard began acting like a ghost. He even went as far as to make 'ghost' sounds...
"A Hampshire police spokesman said that witnesses complained to police about Stallard's rowdy behaviour and his pretending to be a ghost.
"The witnesses reported the group engaging in rowdy behaviour and one of them throwing their arms in the air and saying 'woooooo'," he said." (The Guardian)
It sounds fitting for drunken lads out for a fun night, but it's not appropriate or acceptable. The court found that Stallard, who was from Hampshire, had previous charges of harassment.
He was fined and ordered to pay £35 (R800), a £20 (R460) victim surcharge, and £20 (R460) in costs.
Image Courtesy of iStock
