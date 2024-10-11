 Flashback Friday: Man fined for pretending to be a ghost
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Flashback Friday: Man fined for pretending to be a ghost

Updated | By East Coast Radio

As we approach Halloween, a story from 2014 has resurfaced about a man who walked around a cemetery and pretended to be a ghost...

A spooky looking cemetery
A spooky looking cemetery/iStock/homeworks255

Halloween is around the corner and with the spooky thrills this holiday brings come the ghoulish and eerie stories. 

We're hitting you with a flashback today as we take things back to 2014 when a 24-year-old man was arrested for his rowdy behaviour at a cemetery in Portsmouth, England. 

Anthony Stallard was having a fun night out with his friends, enjoying a few drinks, when they decided to play football at the Kingston cemetery in Portsmouth. 

Read more: Man given unusual send off inside spinning taxi coffin

We can relate to that, boys will be boys, especially after a few drinks. But what was worse here was that Stallard began acting like a ghost. He even went as far as to make 'ghost' sounds...

"A Hampshire police spokesman said that witnesses complained to police about Stallard's rowdy behaviour and his pretending to be a ghost.

"The witnesses reported the group engaging in rowdy behaviour and one of them throwing their arms in the air and saying 'woooooo'," he said." (The Guardian)

It sounds fitting for drunken lads out for a fun night, but it's not appropriate or acceptable. The court found that Stallard, who was from Hampshire, had previous charges of harassment. 

Read more: Could this be the best matric dance arrival ever?

He was fined and ordered to pay £35 (R800), a £20 (R460) victim surcharge, and £20 (R460) in costs.

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

England Halloween Spooky Flashback Friday

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.