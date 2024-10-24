Homemade vs store-bought: Which sweetmeats are better?

With Diwali just around the corner and preparation time creeping in, we're curious about whether or not people can tell the difference between store-bought and homemade sweetmeats.

As the calendar turns from October to November, the Hindu community is gearing up for one of the most significant festivals: Deepavali. This celebration, which marks the beginning of the financial year in India, is associated with the goddess of prosperity and brings with it the tradition of sharing delicious food and sweetmeats. However, for many, the decision of whether to choose store-bought or homemade sweetmeats can be quite a dilemma. Diwali preparations can be both exciting and overwhelming. The festivities demand extensive planning, from cleaning and decorating the house to buying new clothes and preparing an array of mouth-watering sweets.

But what if Diwali has crept up on you and you find yourself in a state of complete panic? Carmen Reddy is currently facing that situation, realising that the festival is a mere week away and she hasn't even started her preparations. For Carmen, the thought of preparing homemade sweetmeats seemed daunting. From sourcing expensive ingredients to dedicating hours to stirring mixtures, the process can be incredibly time-consuming. Moreover, Diwali parcels represent you and your family, so they need to be perfect, both in taste and presentation. Making, shaping, and decorating sweetmeats sounds mesmerising, but amidst the hustle and bustle, it can be tough to manage. Store-bought sweetmeats, on the other hand, offer a convenient solution.

While many stores advertise well in advance for Diwali, by the time Carmen began her search, many of the best places had already closed their orders. Additionally, the quality and taste of store-bought items can vary, and without tasting them before buying, you're taking a risk. The last thing anyone wants is to give a Diwali parcel only to hear complaints about it later. One idea Carmen considered was taking a tour of local shops over the weekend to sample the options available. This way, she could make an informed decision and ensure the sweetmeats met her standards. East Coast Breakfast asked the residents of KZN which they prefer between homemade and store-bought sweetmeats:

Here are some of the comments: Zainab Shabs said:

“Yes, definitely the store doesn't have a good taste home 1 is more rich and creamy…”



Nerisha Bhowan commented:

“Yes for sure, homebakes are always tastier and have less sugar content.” Latisha Singh noted:

"Definitely you can taste the difference."

