Naomi Campbell vs Anna Wintour: Fashion icons take a swipe at each other

It seems that there is no love lost between Naomi Campbell and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The two fashion icons raised eyebrows at an event in New York recently when they took a swipe at each other onstage. Anna was meant to present Naomi with the 2024 Fashion Icon Award at Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards. The 74-year-old media executive decided to shade the 54-year-old supermodel's reputation for allegedly being late to events during her speech. "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late," Anna says in a video shared on social media.

When it came time for Naomi to receive her award, Anna was nowhere to be seen. She allegedly left early. According to TMZ, someone else had to step in to introduce Naomi. Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief at Harper’s Bazaar, gladly obliged. Naomi decided to clap back at Anna in her speech.

"It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honoured to be here in Harlem... Everything’s meant to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Anna Wintour]," Naomi told the crowd. She added, while gesturing at Samira: "I’d much rather have this. So, thank you." Audible gasps were heard in the audience. Anna is a very important person in the fashion industry, and if you have watched 'The Devil Wears Prada' - which is rumoured to be based on the editor - you do not want to mess with her.

According to sources, Naomi was not late for the event, and arrived at the time given to her by the show's producers. Anna allegedly moved up her presentation time as she reportedly had to rush to the US Open - where she was later pictured. But as they say in the arts, the show must go on! Naomi was all smiles as she accepted her award. She took to Instagram after the event to highlight the importance of the event. "It was truly special to witness the incredible work on display by young Black designers @a___potts , @latouche, and @nicolebenefield_portfolio. The show was truly inspiring and not to be missed," she wrote. Is that more shade at Anna we detect? "While there may be some chatter about my acceptance remarks, it’s the designers’ work that matters most. To those young designers, models, and creatives worldwide——I SEE YOU. Your talent, vision and determination are not just VALUABLE; they are VITAL," Naomi added.

